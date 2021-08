At this point, we're used to seeing Jason Momoa casually chilling—shirtless, of course—with a buncha tattoos. Not only was he covered in painted tattoos while playing Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, but he was also decorated with a ton of ink for the role of Aquaman in, uh, Aquaman. So, what's his tattoo situation when the cameras aren't rolling? Real-life Jason, as it turns out, has a lot of tats across his whole body—and all of them are super meaningful. In fact, the Aquaman makeup team appears to have been so inspired by the real tattoo Jason has on his arm that they went ahead and used it as the jumping-off point for Aquaman's full-body designs.