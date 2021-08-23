KNOWLEDGE CENTER: Looking to boost your savings with easy access to your money? A money market account may be a good fit. [Column]
These days, many Americans find themselves with a surplus of cash in their checking accounts due to reduced expenses, stimulus payments and more. While keeping money in checking accounts is much safer than stashing cash around the house, there is another great way to save your extra cash — a money market account — safely with access as easy as your checking account.
