Florida woman throws cat into river during fight with ex-boyfriend: cops
A Florida woman was arrested after allegedly tossing a caged cat into a river during a fight with her ex-boyfriend last week, authorities said. Christa Thistle, 53, is accused of throwing the animal, which was in a crate, into the waterway at the Riverwood Park Campground in Oak Hill on Thursday after feuding with her ex over him not moving out of their RV quickly enough, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.nypost.com
