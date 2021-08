American newsrooms are overwhelmingly white. A 2018 Pew Research Center study found 77% of all newsroom employees identify as white and 61% as male. But at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, it’s a remarkably different story. More than 80% of graduate students and 55% of undergraduate students identify as non-white. When it comes to gender, the student body is more than 70% female, according to a recent diversity study.