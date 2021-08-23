Arsenal vs Chelsea: Three lessons learnt in derby victory

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea demolished Arsenal and picked up all three points in the first away game of the Premier League season with a 2-0 win at the Emirates. In the first half of the game, the Blues were clearly the better side. Their efforts were rewarded with a debut goal for Chelsea’s new No. 9, Romelu Lukaku. Belgium’s all-time goal scorer tapped it in from close range after Reece James put in a cross from the right side. Lukaku continued to impress by dropping deep and holding up the ball to link up play with players out wide. With 10 minutes left in the first half, the Blues doubled their lead through the pacey wingback. The academy graduate finished off an amazing team goal which was started by Lukaku and had the involvements from Kai Havertz, Marcos Alonso and Mason Mount.