T.I. shares message of support to Lizzo following body-shaming comments
T.I. has spoken out in support of fellow artist Lizzo after she broke down on Instagram Live over relentless body-shaming comments. The rapper took to Instagram to chime in on the situation via video, saying: “My message to Lizzo. I don’t know Lizzo personally. Listen, sweetheart, you are beautiful, you are talented, you are good enough for all the great things the world has to offer, don’t wait on nobody out there in the public to validate that.tonedeaf.thebrag.com
Comments / 0