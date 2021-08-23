T.I. shares message of support to Lizzo following body-shaming comments

Lizzo has shared a tearful video revealing how she has been bombarded with racist, and body-shaming abuse after the release of her new single “Rumors” with Cardi B. Talking to fans in an Instagram live video, the 33-year-old singer shared how all the “fat-phobic” and racist comments “hurt” her. “People saying s**t about me that just doesn’t even make sense. It’s fat-phobic, and it’s racist and it’s hurtful. If you don’t like my music, cool. If you don’t like ‘Rumors’ the song, cool. But a lot of people don’t like me because of the way I look,” she said....