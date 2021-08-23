Lee Health to hold Facebook town hall meeting

Fall 2021 at UM-Dearborn is shaping up to be a much different semester than Fall 2020. A year ago, we had very few tools to stop the spread of COVID-19 other than masking and social distancing; now we have powerful vaccines that are safe, free, widely available, and highly effective. Thankfully, that means in-person instruction is once again going to be the norm at UM-Dearborn, though with some additional policies in place to keep everyone safe and healthy. To answer questions about the plan for the fall semester, campus leaders and Dr. Preeti Malani, U-M’s Chief Health Officer, recently hosted a virtual town hall. We’ve summarized some of the big takeaways below, in case you missed it. Or, you can view the entire one-hour video.