Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Lee Health to hold Facebook town hall meeting

By WFTX Digital Team
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t1fRQ_0bZuWmzN00

Lee Health will host a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday to answer the public's questions about the COVID-19 pandemic and its specific effects on Southwest Florida.
CEO Larry Antonucci, MD, MBA will host the forum along with Stephanie Stovall, M.D., Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist. All questions related to the pandemic will be welcome, including topics related to the virus' status in our area, treatment, vaccines and other methods of prevention.
The interactive Facebook Live is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET on the Lee Health Facebook page.

Comments / 0

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lee#Town Hall Meeting#Southwest Florida#Mba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Educationprovidencejournal.com

Parents question need for masks in school at state officials 'town hall' meeting

PROVIDENCE — Parents still need to be convinced that masking is one of the most effective ways of stopping the transmission of COVID-19. Many of the questions at Wednesday's town hall meeting with Gov. Dan McKee, education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and state Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott were from parents who wanted proof that masks work.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Department of Health hosts virtual town hall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Health hosted a virtual town hall on Thursday featuring experts from around the state. Doctors and epidemiologists answered questions from citizens and discussed concerns causing vaccine hesitancy. “What we do know is that if you have not have prior infection and...
Riverside County, CARedlands Daily Facts

Virtual COVID-19 vaccine town hall meeting set

A virtual town hall to answer questions about the coronavirus vaccine is being hosted by the Riverside County Medical Association. The event, scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, will feature local doctors who will discuss vaccination myths, address concerns about side effects and answer questions, an association announcement states.
La Grande, ORelkhornmediagroup.com

Town Hall meeting discussing Hospital capacity

LA GRANDE – A virtual Town Hall meeting was held Wednesday night hosted by Grande Ronde Hospital with Jeremy Davis, President and CEO talking about hospital capacity and concerns that are being seen both locally and regionally that can impact care in eastern Oregon. Wednesday night, Davis made the remarks and said, “Grande Ronde Hospital is doing OK, but I say that very cautiously.” Davis went on to say, “The staff at Grande Ronde is tirelessly working to take care of our community during the COVID pandemic. Currently, there are no ICU beds available in eastern Oregon.” Often patients are transferred to larger hospitals, at this time those hospitals are unable to accept new patients. Emergency Room visits have increased across the region, including Morrow, Umatilla, Wallowa, Union, Baker, and Malheur Counties showing a 200 percent increase in visits seeking emergency services.
Austin, TXfox7austin.com

Health experts hold virtual town hall to discuss COVID Delta variant

AUSTIN, Texas - Health experts held a virtual town hall to discuss the COVID-19 Delta variant and its impact. The event was cohosted by Dell Med and the Travis County Medical Society. Panelists that spoke included Lauren Ancel Meyers, Ph.D., an epidemiologist and professor of integrative biology at UT Austin’s...
Dearborn, MIDearborn Press & Guide

Takeaways from the Aug. 11 Town Hall meeting at UM-Dearborn

Fall 2021 at UM-Dearborn is shaping up to be a much different semester than Fall 2020. A year ago, we had very few tools to stop the spread of COVID-19 other than masking and social distancing; now we have powerful vaccines that are safe, free, widely available, and highly effective. Thankfully, that means in-person instruction is once again going to be the norm at UM-Dearborn, though with some additional policies in place to keep everyone safe and healthy. To answer questions about the plan for the fall semester, campus leaders and Dr. Preeti Malani, U-M’s Chief Health Officer, recently hosted a virtual town hall. We’ve summarized some of the big takeaways below, in case you missed it. Or, you can view the entire one-hour video.
El Paso, TXkgncnewsnow.com

TTU Health Offering Zoom Town Hall about Covid19 Vaccines

The public is invited to participate in a virtual town hall discussion on Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness and myths from 12:30 to 1:30pm on Wednesday August 18th. The meeting will be held via Zoom and will be hosted by The Texas Tech University System, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and The Health Science Center in El Paso.
Arnold, CAPine Tree

Ebbetts Pass Community Town Hall Meeting

Arnold, CA…Ebbetts Pass Community Town Hall Meeting, August 12th at 6:00pm | White Pines Park. Please join CCWD staff for a community town hall meeting to discuss updates on current projects within the Ebbetts Pass Service Area. We encourage the community to share any questions they may have for CCWD. The town hall meeting will start at 6:00 pm at White Pines Park.
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

Local doctors to hold COVID telephone town halls Thursday evening

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana residents can call local doctors and ask questions about COVID-19 during two telephone town halls Aug. 12, said Matt Felder of the Lake Charles Memorial Health System. The Louisiana Department of Health and Bring Back Louisiana are hosting two COVID health discussions Thursday,...
Public Healthcentraloregondaily.com

St. Charles to host virtual town hall to talk about COVID impacts on health care

St. Charles will host a community town hall on Tuesday to talk about the continued impacts of COVID-19 on local health care. Hospital leaders will explain in detail what this looks like for the region’s hospital system, including capacity constraints, clinical staffing shortages and the immediate impacts of a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy