Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aiken County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Aiken, Chesterfield, Edgefield, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 03:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aiken; Chesterfield; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Richland; Saluda; Southern Lancaster PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS THE REGION Areas of fog have developed which are reducing visibilities to 2 miles or less across much of the Midlands and upper CSRA. Brief local visibilities as low as one quarter of a mile at times is also possible. Motorists are urged to slow down and allow extra time to reach their destination. The fog should dissipate between 9am and 10 am.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chesterfield, SC
City
Newberry, SC
County
Aiken County, SC
County
Fairfield County, SC
City
Kershaw, SC
County
Lee County, SC
County
Newberry County, SC
County
Lancaster County, SC
City
Lexington, SC
City
Edgefield, SC
County
Mccormick County, SC
County
Lexington County, SC
County
Richland County, SC
County
Edgefield County, SC
County
Kershaw County, SC
County
Saluda County, SC
City
Mccormick, SC
County
Chesterfield County, SC
City
Aiken, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Csra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks Biden's eviction moratorium

A divided Supreme Court on Thursday blocked an eviction freeze put in place by the Biden administration to shield cash-strapped tenants from the coronavirus pandemic. In a ruling that appeared to break along familiar ideological lines, the conservative-majority court lifted the stay on a federal judge’s order which found the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) eviction moratorium unlawful.
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy