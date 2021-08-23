Special Weather Statement issued for Aiken, Chesterfield, Edgefield, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-23 03:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aiken; Chesterfield; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Richland; Saluda; Southern Lancaster PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS THE REGION Areas of fog have developed which are reducing visibilities to 2 miles or less across much of the Midlands and upper CSRA. Brief local visibilities as low as one quarter of a mile at times is also possible. Motorists are urged to slow down and allow extra time to reach their destination. The fog should dissipate between 9am and 10 am.alerts.weather.gov
