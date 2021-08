Charleston, SC - The Columbia Fireflies put eight runs on the board in the second inning and cruised the rest of the way to a 10-4 victory over the Charleston RiverDogs on Sunday evening at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The game was played in front of 4,009 fans. In the ninth inning, Alika Williams singled to extend his hitting streak to 18 games, the third-longest streak in the Low-A East this season.