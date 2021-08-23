State GOP needs to regroup, rebuild trust

By far the single most important legislation with which North Carolina elected leaders grapple each year is the state budget. The budget details how the state will spend tens of billions of tax dollars on hundreds of core public services and structures and includes scores of other large and important changes to state law. Virtually all other priorities at the General Assembly pale in comparison. Done right or even close to it, the budget can and should serve as a blueprint for how a state of 10 million people will attack its most pressing challenges.