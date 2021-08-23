State GOP needs to regroup, rebuild trust
The Minnesota Republican Party is in a chaotic state following the ousting of State Chair Jennifer Carnahan last week. Carnahan’s connection with fund raiser Anton Lazarro, arrested on federal warrants of child sex trafficking, made it hard for the party to keep her on. But Lazarro’s problems brought to light other criticisms of the way Carnahan has led the party. Last week the State Republican Committee negated several nondisclosure agreements Carnahan had forced several ex-staffers to sign, and four of them quickly voiced charges that Carnahan had created a hostile work environment and tolerated sexual harassment.www.nujournal.com
