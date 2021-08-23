Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

'Unknown Attackers' Have Killed An Afghan Soldier At Kabul Airport

By The Associated Press
southcarolinapublicradio.org
 4 days ago

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport's north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and "unknown attackers." The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Taliban#Attackers#Nato#German#Nato#Afghans#British#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Related
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

Taliban executes Afghan Police Chief

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 22 (ANI): Video footage has emerged of what appears to be an Afghan police chief being brutally executed by the Taliban after he surrendered to the group. A video posted circulated on Twitter appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, who headed the police in Bagdhis province in...
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
Middle EastNew York Post

Afghan mom blinded by Taliban claims they feed women’s bodies to dogs

An Afghan mom who was shot and had her eyes gouged out for getting a job claims the Taliban have also fed women’s bodies to dogs. “In the eyes of Taliban, women are not living, breathing human beings, but merely some meat and flesh to be battered,” Khatera, who now lives in Delhi and uses only one name, told India’s News 18.
WorldPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘We Had To Intervene And Scream’ CNN Reporter Says Two Taliban Fighters Tried To ‘Pistol Whip’ Producer Recording Video

A CNN reporter in Kabul, Afghanistan, said Taliban fighters attempted to attack her crew after they saw a producer filming the scene with his phone. “Two Taliban fighters just came up with their pistols, and they were ready to pistol whip [the producer],” CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward said during an interview Wednesday. “We had to intervene and scream.”
Worldpetapixel.com

Pulitzer-Winning Reuters Photographer Was Killed After Being Left Behind

Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer-prize-winning photographer for Reuters from India, was killed on assignment in Afghanistan in July. His death was originally attributed to crossfire, but a new report has determined he was killed after he was abandoned in the confusion of a retreat. In a detailed story from Reuters, four...
EducationPosted by
The Independent

Founder of all-girls boarding school in Afghanistan burns students’ records to protect them from Taliban

The founder of an all-girls school in Afghanistan says she has been forced to torch her students’ records in order to stop the militant group Taliban from recovering them and possibly targeting those listed, a move she described as a last resort “to protect the girls and their families”. Tens of thousands of people are fleeing Afghanistan after the hardline religious militant group took Kabul by force, threatening a humanitarian crisis. The school’s founder Shabana Basij-Rasikh took to Twitter and posted a video, showing the school documents set on fire in a closed furnace. The 15-second video...
MilitaryNew York Post

Germany says firefight involving US forces erupts at Kabul airport

A deadly gunfight broke out at Afghanistan’s main airport early Monday, with an Afghan guard killed and several others injured as US and German soldiers exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen, officials said. The latest fatality at the troubled airport came just before 4:15 a.m. as Afghan security forces helping secure...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Blinken confronted over ‘betrayed’ US embassy workers ditched in Afghanistan: “The message is we will not be loyal”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was challenged by a reporter over the US-employed Afghan staff who feel “completely betrayed” at being left stranded in the country.Andrea Mitchell of NBC News said that many local staff employed by the US Embassy in Kabul have been prevented from reaching the city’s international airport because of Taliban checkpoints.“We evacuated our embassy and there have been cables back that I know you must be familiar with, or your teams are, of people who feel completely betrayed,” she said“And these are thousands of people that we rely on in embassies around the world. The...
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
Public SafetyClayton News Daily

The Taliban knocked on her door 3 times. The fourth time, they killed her

Najia was at home with her three young sons and daughter in a small village in northern Afghanistan when Taliban fighters knocked on their door. Najia's daughter Manizha, 25, knew they were coming -- her mother had told her they'd done the same thing the previous three days, demanding that she cook food for up to 15 fighters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy