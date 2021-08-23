GIRLS' SOCCER: Johnston helps Dragons clip Cubs

SELLERSBURG — Olivia Johnston had two goals and an assist to lead Silver Creek to a 4-1 victory over visiting Madison on Saturday.

The Dragons led 1-0 at halftime thanks to McKayla McAninch's unassisted goal in the 29th minute.

Johnston led Creek's second-half surge. She scored goals in the 49th and 75th minutes before assisting Carley Troutman's goal in the 77th.

"After a hard-fought game Thursday with limited subs, we were really worried about our legs going into (Saturday's) game," Dragons coach Patrick Anderson said. "It was nice to have almost our whole team available because I think we were able to wear them down with our depth in the second half. We did a much better job of controlling possession and playing the ball back to our goalie in the second half, which were two things we talked about at halftime. Our defense was outstanding again and we had a few girls step up on defense when starting defensive back Jordyn Hall went out for the game with an injury.

"We looked better (Saturday) than we did Thursday, so that’s definitely a plus moving forward. Our midfield is starting to worki better together and our outside mids did what more of what we’re asking from them. As a result we had some much better scoring opportunities and we were able to get a few in goal."

Silver Creek (1-0-1) visits Trinity Lutheran at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

.

SILVER CREEK 4, MADISON 0

Madison 0 0 — 0

Silver Creek 1 3 — 4

First half

SC — McKayla McAninch, 29th minute.

Second half

SC — Olivia Johnston (assist Bali Hawkins), 49th.

SC — Johnston (Bella Scott), 75th.

SC — Carley Troutman (Johnston), 77th.

Shots on goal: Madison 2, Silver Creek 12.

Records: Madison 1-2, Silver Creek 1-0-1.