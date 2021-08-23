McCarthy’s Near-Cycle Not Enough as Reno Falls, 11-1

EL PASO – The El Paso Chihuahuas fell to the Reno Aces 10-5 in the fourth game of a six-game series between the Triple-A affiliates of the Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks. The Chihuahuas got off on the wrong foot as starter Luke Westphal allowed a pair of home runs in the first inning, the first coming on the second pitch of the game. Westphal, who signed as a free agent mid-year, couldn’t get out of the third inning, when the Aces followed Seth Beer’s second home run of the night with a double and Jose Azocar committed an error to plate the fourth run of the game with two outs.