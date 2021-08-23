McCarthy’s Near-Cycle Not Enough as Reno Falls, 11-1
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Reno Aces fall, 11-1, to the Salt Lake Bees on Sunday afternoon, snapping the visiting squad’s three-game winning streak. Despite the loss, Jake McCarthy continued his hot hitting, falling a double shy of the cycle in his 3-for-4 performance against the Bees. The Aces’ outfielder homered in the first, singled in the third and tripled in the fifth. For the third time in an Aces’ uniform, the D-Backs’ prospect has flirted with a cycle, doing so against Tacoma on July 5 and Aug. 10.www.ktvn.com
