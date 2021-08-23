Cancel
Luzerne County, PA

Flood Warning issued for Luzerne by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:28:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Luzerne The National Weather Service in Binghamton has extended the * Flood Warning for Northeastern Luzerne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 800 AM EDT. * At 446 AM EDT, Runoff from heavy rainfall Sunday evening continued to produce runoff and areas of urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Wilkes-Barre, Pittston, Old Forge, Moosic, Edwardsville, Luzerne, Bear Creek, West Wyoming, Bear Creek Village, Glendale, Mountain Top, Stoddartsville, Kingston, Plains, Exeter, Swoyersville, Duryea, West Pittston, Larksville and Forty Fort. Tropical showers will continue into the morning with an additional 0.5 to 1 inch of rain likely. This new rain will continue to produce poor drainage flooding in the metropolitan area.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

