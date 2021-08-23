1 arrested, 1 wanted after weekend shooting in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for help to find a second suspect in a shooting that happened in downtown Portland Sunday evening. PPB said on Sunday just before 6 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Yamhill Street. Police learned that a suspect fired a gun, were given a description and a direction the suspect left. Video obtained by FOX 12 also shows gunfire coming in the direction of the suspect.www.kptv.com
