MarketInk: Former U-T Reporter Michele Clock Hired as Spokesperson for College District

Michele Clock

Michele Clock, a former San Diego Union-Tribune reporter who spent the past decade in communications and program management roles with the County of San Diego, has been named director of public information, government relations and community relations at the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District, a two-college district in San Diego’s East County region.

She will be responsible for leading the district’s public information activities, including acting as spokesperson and media liaison. She also will advocate for the district’s legislative priorities with local, state and federal elected officials and engage with communities throughout the district’s service territory. The district includes Grossmont College and Cuyamaca College, both in El Cajon.

Clock succeeds Anne Krueger, another former U-T reporter who recently retired after serving as the district’s director of public information and communications for nearly a decade. Krueger spent 27 years at the U-T covering the East County after working as a reporter for four years in Florida at the Palm Beach Post.

“During my nearly 10 years in government, my colleagues would sometimes tease me because I’m a prolific note-taker, which is something you naturally do as a reporter,” Clock told Times of San Diego. “Once a reporter, always a reporter.”

Clock most recently served as program manager for the San Diego County Fire’s Community Risk Reduction Division, where she developed programs aimed at preventing wildfire and strengthening community readiness. A program she launched last year won a 2021 National Association of Counties Achievement Award. She also served for seven years as communications officer for the county’s Public Safety Group.

“My new role overlaps my previous public service work in the East County,” Clock said. “My previous focus was helping East County communities prepare for wildfires. My new focus will remain in the public arena with the goal of increasing enrollment.

“It’s a challenging time coming out of the pandemic, but I’m super excited. The campus offers a dynamic atmosphere and I’m honored to work with such a passionate group of people. I’m inspired by the life-changing services offered by the college district.”

Clock worked as a The San Diego Union-Tribune staff writer, writing about East County cities and communities, from 2005 to 2011. Previously, she was a reporter at the Washington Post, starting in sports before switching to covering cities in Northern Virginia. She also covered the inauguration of President George W. Bush, including the protesters along Pennsylvania Avenue. “That was my first time at inhaling pepper spray,” she said.

Clock has bachelor’s degree in government from Claremont McKenna College and is on track to receive a master’s in public administration this year from the University of Southern California.

Former KFMB Sportscaster Kyle Kraska Joins Fox 11 in LA

TV sportscaster Kyle Kraska, who recently left KFMB-TV in San Diego after 21 years, is returning to Los Angeles as the chief sports anchor for KTTV Fox 11. Kraska made the announcement on his Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/KyleKraskaSD.

Kyle Kraska. Courtesy KFMB

“I want people in San Diego to know, dear friends, I am so grateful for the years of support and years of love,” Kraska said on his Facebook video. “I don’t look at this as though I’m leaving San Diego and going to Los Angeles. I really look at it like I’m just expanding my reach throughout Southern California.”

Kraska, who left KFMB in June of this year, said his first day on the job in LA is Sept. 1 and his first on-air debut on Fox 11 is scheduled for Sept. 7. He also said his new assignment will include hosting a local postgame show following NFL football.

Prior to joining KFMB in September 1999, Kraska was an anchor at KCBS and a host of “Hard Copy” for Paramount Picture. He is the recipient of six Emmy Awards and three Golden Mic Awards.

He was shot and wounded by a house painter he had hired in a widely reported incident in 2015.

New Football Radio Shows Kickoff on The Mightier 1090

Southern California sports talk radio station XEPRS 1090-AM The Mightier 1090 has launched two new local one-hour, football-themed shows airing on Friday evenings.

“The LA Football Show,” co-hosted by Ryan Dyrud and Frostee Rucker, airs at 5 p.m., followed by “Silver & Black Tonight,” co-hosted by Scott Gulbransen and Maurice “Moe” Moton, at 6 p.m. Both shows debuted Aug. 20.

The station said Dyrud and Rucker will focus on the Rams, Chargers, USC, UCLA and Southern California high school football. Dyrud is the founder of the LA Football Network. Rucker, a 13-year NFL veteran, also played at the University of Southern California.

“Silver & Black Tonight” will feature a list of national guests and the latest news out of Raider Nation. Gulbransen is the founder and publisher of www.VegasSportsToday.com, a Las Vegas sports news website. Moton, a columnist with the Bleacher Report, will provide insight for fantasy football players.

“While almost every other radio station in SoCal is cutting local shows, we keep adding them to the lineup,” said Mightier 1090 station operator Bill Hagen.

Sovrn Holdings in Colorado Buys San Diego’s Proper Media

Sovrn Holdings, a publisher-focused technology company based in Boulder, Colo., has acquired San Diego-based Proper Media, a digital media company providing a website monetization platform that gives advertising services for large-scale online publishers. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

A Sovrn spokesperson said Proper Media’s name will change to Sovrn. She also said Proper Media’s 15 employees will join the Sovrn team of about 200 employees.

In a statement, Sovrn Holdings said the acquisition will allow the companies to combine high-yield advertising with personalized data to help publishers monetize their content. The result of the acquisition will be high-yielding advertising with unified reporting that boosts revenue and lowers costs.

“Proper Media gives publishers access to enterprise-level technology that increases their revenue while streamlining operations and improving profitability,” said Chris Richmond, co-founder and CEO, Proper Media. “In Sovrn, we’ve found a partner that shares our view that publishers deserve better, and we now have the investment to drive further innovation in website monetization for publishers.”

“Sovrn and Proper Media share a commitment to help publishers better understand, operate and grow their business,” said Walter Knapp, CEO, Sovrn. “Programmatic advertising is a complex challenge for publishers, and many don’t have the time, resources or expertise to best navigate these changes on their own. Our aim is to help our customers make and keep more of their hard-earned revenues, giving them insights to make better decisions and investments.”

According to Babac Vafaey, Sovrn VP of market development, who was quoted in What’s New in Publishing, a news website owned by Sovrn Holdings, “Proper Media are a tremendous fit for Sovrn, and vice versa, and the acquisition will let us do all the heavy programmatic lifting for publishers, allowing them to get on with what they do best, creating great content. Another key asset is Proper Media’s in-depth reporting and real-time revenue analysis which gives publishers the opportunity to see in real-time the impact of their commercial decisions, empowering them to make smarter revenue decisions.”

Sovrn, founded in 2006, deploys its products to thousands of online publishers across 40,000 websites, reaching nearly 500 million active consumers across more than 3.5 billion page-views each day. Proper Media was founded in June 2015.

Rick Griffin is a San Diego-based public relations and marketing consultant. His MarketInk column appears weekly on Mondays in Times of San Diego.