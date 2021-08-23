Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Boosted by Cormark
AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Cormark currently has a "Buy" rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America's Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.
