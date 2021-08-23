Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €306.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank
Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Several other brokerages also recently commented on MEURV. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €275.50 ($324.12).www.modernreaders.com
