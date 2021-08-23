Comparing Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

After last week's jobless claims data that was somewhat overlooked due to fears of rising inflation, optimism is in the air with retailers powering through a Delta slowdown. There are positive expectations for the following two quarters with tons of upside to come with society getting back to normal. Moreover, sectors that stand to benefit from the re-opening of the economy, such as cyclical energy and financial stocks, have finally begun to move higher, driven by their better-than-expected earnings results.