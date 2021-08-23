Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Comparing Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings. Analyst Recommendations. This is a summary of recent...

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frbk#Bfst#Stocks#Bfst#Frbk#Republic First Bancorp#Treasury#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Pioneer Natural Resources

Within the last quarter, Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 16 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Pioneer Natural Resources. The company has an average price target of $200.12 with a high of $253.00 and a low of $173.00.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. 12 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Essex Property Trust evaluate the company at an average price target of $330.58 with a high of $351.00 and a low of $281.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Bank of Commerce Hldgs, A Five-Year Analysis: How Important Is Re-Investing Dividends?

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Where Whiting Petroleum Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 9 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Whiting Petroleum evaluate the company at an average price target of $58.22 with a high of $86.00 and a low of $47.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Five-Year Compounded Value of Independence Realty Trust Holdings

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

Many investors seem to have lost interest in dividend stocks as the focus on Wall Street has gravitated toward more exciting, growth companies. That could change quickly, though, if a market downturn hits or if sales gains in crowded tech areas like cloud services and e-commerce begin to disappoint. Yet...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

This Week's Earnings Outlook

After last week's jobless claims data that was somewhat overlooked due to fears of rising inflation, optimism is in the air with retailers powering through a Delta slowdown. There are positive expectations for the following two quarters with tons of upside to come with society getting back to normal. Moreover, sectors that stand to benefit from the re-opening of the economy, such as cyclical energy and financial stocks, have finally begun to move higher, driven by their better-than-expected earnings results.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Where Affirm Holdings Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. 12 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Affirm Holdings evaluate the company at an average price target of $73.92 with a high of $90.00 and a low of $55.00.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing H&E Equipment Servs's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 11, 2021, H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 17, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. H&E Equipment Servs has an ex-dividend date planned for August 26, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.28. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.26% at current price levels.
StocksZacks.com

Find Strong Stocks for the Fall with this First Profit Screener

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq touched fresh heights to start the week and both indexes broke yet another set of new highs on Tuesday, while the Dow continued its journey higher to come within touching distance of its previous records. The positivity comes ahead of the Federal Reserve’s annual...
Marketsetftrends.com

How to Add Value to a Diversified Investment Portfolio

Value-focused exchange traded fund strategies can add, well, value, to any investment portfolio. In the recent webcast, Exploring the Benefits and Uses of Value Strategies, Nick Kalivas, Head of Factor and Core Equity Product Strategy, Invesco, highlighted a few reasons why investors have been looking back into the value style.
MarketsBenzinga

Analyzing Wheaton Precious Metals's Ex-Dividend Date

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) declared a dividend payable on September 9, 2021 to its shareholders as of August 12, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Wheaton Precious Metals’s stock as of August 27, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Wheaton Precious Metals has an ex-dividend date set for for August 26, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.15, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.38% at current price levels.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Zillow

Right now, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) share price is at $99.19, after a 0.78% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock decreased by 7.69%, but in the past year, increased by 18.61%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Mike Khouw's Advanced Auto Parts Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw suggested investors should consider a bullish options strategy in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) ahead of earnings. The company is going to report earnings on August 24. Khouw said options premiums are slightly elevated going into earnings so he wants to take advantage...
MarketsBenzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers

On August 4, 2021, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.25, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.71% at current price levels.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Kelly Services's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 11, 2021, Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) declared a dividend payable on September 7, 2021 to its shareholders. Kelly Services also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before August 25, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Kelly Services will be on August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.05. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.85% at current price levels.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For DCP Midstream

Within the last quarter, DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 9 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for DCP Midstream evaluate the company at an average price target of $30.33 with a high of $35.00 and a low of $26.00.

Comments / 0

Community Policy