Critical Contrast: New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) versus iHuman (NYSE:IH)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) and iHuman (NYSE:IH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation. Valuation and Earnings. This table compares New...www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0