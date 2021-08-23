FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kohl’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.www.modernreaders.com
