FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Looking into the current session, JM Smucker Inc. (NYSE:SJM) is trading at $130.51, after a 0.59% drop. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 1.16%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 8.05%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.