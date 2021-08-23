Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qrhc#Zacks Investment Research#Hazardous Waste#Commercial Waste#Waste Disposal#Qrhc#Roth Capital#Eam Investors Llc#Northern Trust Corp Now#Quest Resource Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. 12 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Essex Property Trust evaluate the company at an average price target of $330.58 with a high of $351.00 and a low of $281.00.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: ScanSource Q4 Earnings

Shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share rose 405.26% year over year to $0.96, which beat the estimate of $0.57. Revenue of $852,694,000 higher by 33.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $733,900,000. Outlook.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
StocksBenzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

BM Technologies (AMEX:BMTX) - P/E: 4.96. Paltalk's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.12, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.06. Paltalk does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock. Most recently, WidePoint reported earnings per share at...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Where Whiting Petroleum Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 9 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Whiting Petroleum evaluate the company at an average price target of $58.22 with a high of $86.00 and a low of $47.00.
StocksZacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 23rd

TTCF - Free Report) is a plant-based food company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days. SMED - Free Report) provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 51.7% downward over the last 30 days.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for September

Tired of meme stocks? 2021 has seen a flood of stocks that have made huge gains — and often fallen back to Earth just as quickly — thanks to Reddit and retail investors. The best dividend stocks offer an alternative to meme stocks. They may not hold the promise of rapid gains, but companies that regularly pay dividends tend to be a lot more stable.
Marketstcbmag.com

Consumer Demand for Tech Boosts Best Buy Earnings

The Best Buy sales juggernaut keeps rolling. On Tuesday morning the company reported better-than-expected second quarter results: domestic comparable sales were up 20.8 percent pushing the company’s overall quarterly revenue to $11.85 billion—an increase of 19.6 percent compared to the second quarter a year ago. “We are reporting record second...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For ReneSola

Looking into the current session, ReneSola Inc. (NYSE:SOL) is trading at $6.81, after a 0.87% decrease. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 8.47%, but over the past year, it actually spiked by 206.76%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
Retailfxempire.com

Best Buy Becomes The Latest Retailer To Post Better-Than-Expected Quarterly Result

American retail giants have been posting better-than-expected quarterly results, and Best Buy has just joined the club. Best Buy’s Earnings Surpass Analysts’ Estimate. Best Buy has become the latest American retailer to report excellent quarterly earnings results. The company announced its second fiscal quarter earnings earlier today, and its performance was beyond what Wall Street had expected.
MarketsBenzinga

Analyzing Wheaton Precious Metals's Ex-Dividend Date

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) declared a dividend payable on September 9, 2021 to its shareholders as of August 12, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Wheaton Precious Metals’s stock as of August 27, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Wheaton Precious Metals has an ex-dividend date set for for August 26, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.15, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.38% at current price levels.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Industrymining.com

Chalco profits soar on higher aluminum prices, production

Aluminum Corp of China Ltd , known as Chalco, on Tuesday reported its biggest half-year profit since 2007 on rising aluminium prices and higher output of the metal despite recent curbs on Chinese smelters’ electricity use. The state-controlled aluminium producer said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange its...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Where Sanderson Farms Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. 8 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Sanderson Farms evaluate the company at an average price target of $196.25 with a high of $203.00 and a low of $175.00.
IndustryShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: Oil explorers, Helios Towers and

Oil explorers were all near the top of the leaderboard on the second tier index at the start of the week, tracking a near 5% jump in crude oil futures. Helios Towers was another top gainer on the back of positive comments out of analysts at Barclays. The analysts told...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Kelly Services's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 11, 2021, Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) declared a dividend payable on September 7, 2021 to its shareholders. Kelly Services also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before August 25, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Kelly Services will be on August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.05. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.85% at current price levels.
Energy IndustryKTEN.com

Beginner’s Guide to Natural Gas Investing

Natural gas investing is a bet on the prospects of the oil and gas energy sector. The industrial and manufacturing sectors use natural gas for a variety of applications, including residential heating and cooling, buses and cars powered by natural gas, electric power generation and a wide variety of manufactured industrial products. Natural gas investing could serve as a hedge against your exposure to the stock market since prices tend to run counter to the market. If you want to add the energy sector to your portfolio, natural gas investing might be something you consider due to the increasing demand for this relatively clean-burning fossil fuel.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Top Stocks to Buy as the Semiconductor Shortage Continues

There's no question that the pandemic drove up the demand for electronic devices as more people stayed at home. But, what no one expected was that it would result in a worldwide semiconductor shortage. As we've recently learned, that shortage is expected to continue, which benefits the stock prices of chip stocks such as Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO), and Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).A global shortage of semiconductors has turned the industry upside down. The demand for chips was high even before the pandemic started, due to the rollout of 5G. However, the coronavirus pandemic drove that demand much higher as millions bought laptops, cell phones, and gaming devices as they sheltered in their homes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy