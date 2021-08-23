FY2021 Earnings Estimate for AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Issued By Pi Financial
AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Pi Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a report released on Thursday, August 19th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.99. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0