Emma Beddington tries … fell running: ‘It’s like dragging bags of cement uphill – only the bags are my legs’

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy favourite part of childhood summer holidays with my dad was our trip to the Yorkshire Dales agricultural show, a respite from his usual gruelling regime of mountain walks and examining dead fauna. Between prize rams and displays of trimmed leeks we watched the fell-running races: infants and gnarled pensioners scampering up and then down a sheer crag, all for a biscuit and a certificate.

