Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Buy Rating at SVB Leerink

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

