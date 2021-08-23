Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Why Is Juke Box’s Relationship With Marvin So Broken?

By Teresa McCraw
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJukebox is Kanan’s cousin and his uncle Marvin’s daughter. In the original Power series, we had the chance to briefly meet the older Jukebox, who appeared in a few episodes in the fourth season as a dirty cop and one of the deadliest female gangsters the franchise has ever seen. While Power Book III: Raising Kanan is centered on the upbringing of Kanan Stark, Jukebox’s story is just as important as she and Marvin play a vital role in the family business. It’s clear from the first episode that Jukebox has been raised so much differently than Kanan. Whereas Raq makes Kanan’s education a priority and is hell-bent on keeping the family drug dealing business away from her son, Marvin has already introduced Jukebox to the world of crime. It’s easy to forget that Jukebox is Marvin’s daughter. After all, in the past five episodes, we have seen her interact with everyone on the show, including Lou Lou, Kanan, Raq, and even her new love interests parents. It’s very rare to see the father and daughter in the same scene. So what’s the deal between these two, and why does it seem like they are growing further and further apart in each episode?

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Series
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
CelebritiesTV Fanatic

50 Cent Talks Power & The Success of Raising Kanan

When you think about the Power universe, you can't help but think about 50 Cent. From the theme song to his portrayal of the most iconic villain the series ever saw, 50 Cent is an integral part of the franchise and its success. In this prequel, he gets to show off his voiceover skills as he narrates the fascinating and troubled upbringing of Kanan Stark.
TV Seriesalexusrenee.com

Raising Kanan Recap, Season 1 Episode 6 – Level Up

Don’t miss Celebrity Myxer’s recap of Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 6 – Level Up. Lou’s new artist showcase becomes the nexus of the rivalry between Raq and Unique. At the same time, Kanan cooks up a drug-selling scheme with Marvin. Stay right here, stay mixed in because for exclusive...
TV & VideosTV Fanatic

Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Online: Season 1 Episode 5

On Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 5, the house was raided, leaving Raq in a vulnerable position. Meanwhile, Kanan found himself in a lot of trouble after his part in the recent events came to light. Marvin and Lou-Lou had a big bust-up over what happened to...
MusicDaily Gate City

50 Cent on new series ‘Raising Kanan,' his passion for music

Entertainment mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson says his latest installment in the “Power” franchise, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” is loosely based on his New York City upbringing during the early 1990s. The “In Da Club” rapper also says he hasn’t lost his passion for making music. (Aug. 13) Subscribe...
Queens, NYPosted by
POPSUGAR

The Cast of Power Book III Is Tighter Than Raquel Thomas's Grip on South Jamaica

Family is everything on Starz's Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and it seems that sentiment has been fully embraced by the show's cast. While there may be friction between Patina Miller's Raquel Thomas and Joey Bada$$'s Unique as they fight for control of South Jamaica, Queens, NY, off screen it's all love. From Hailey Kilgore (Jukebox), Annabelle Zasowski (Nicole Bingham), and Natalee Linez (Jessica Figueroa) enjoying "ladies night out" to Mekai Curtis (Kanan Stark) and Antonio Ortiz (Shawn "Famous" Figueroa) competing in a push-up contest, the group knows how to have a good time. Ahead, you can see pictures of the cast hanging out, including between takes of Power Book III and the show's premiere.
EntertainmentVulture

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Recap: The Choice Is Yours

At the beginning of episode five, Kanan is still in clean-up mode after P-We’s murder. Although he is oblivious to the fact that his bloody shirt is missing from under his bed, he notices tiny specks of blood on his uptowns and gets rid of it immediately. As he makes his way downstairs for breakfast, Raq confronts him in the most I know what your ass did cause I’m your momma way. And as expected, Kanan quickly responds by telling a story. By now it’s clear that lying comes easy to him. He is well aware that lying to his mother will come with repercussions, but as a dope boy in training, he understands his loyalty to his uncle Marvin in this moment is more important. Raq is in full-mom mode while Kanan is in dope boy mode. She continues to reprimand him, expressing her frustration and disappointment, but like most teenagers, Kanan isn’t really phased by the toughness in her voice.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 6 video: Raq, Unique’s next moves

Episode 6 is coming at you hard next weekend, and rest assured there’s a lot more going on here beyond just that big Malcolm Howard reveal. If you watched this past episode, you already know what we’re talking about here — it looks pretty darn clear that the detective is actually Kanan’s father. While this is a story that will probably play out over time, we don’t get that much of a sense that the writers are rushing anything there. The battle between Raq and Unique seems to still be what’s front and center moving forward. The promo at the bottom of this article is your evidence of that.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Raising Kanan's Patina Miller Was 'Laughing' at the Sight of Her Character's '80s Mullet Wig

Starring on Power Book III: Raising Kanan allowed Patina Miller to take an unexpected trip down memory lane. Audiences are first introduced to Miller's character Raquel "Raq" Thomas on the premiere episode of Raising Kanan — a '90s-set prequel series following the early years of 50 Cent's Power character, Kanan Stark — wearing a mullet-style haircut in 1985. The bold look reminded Miller, 36, of a cut she once had as a young teen.
Books & Literaturethemanual.com

Everything You Need to Know Before You Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan

The latest installment to the Power series — Power Book III: Raising Kanan — is now available on Starz. A prequel to the incredibly successful Power franchise, it revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark, a young cocaine distributor who’s cultivating his own network of dealers across New York City. Ruthless and hard-hitting, this is the crime drama to watch right now. If you’re not already a subscriber to Starz, you can sign up for a one-week free trial right now giving you the opportunity to check out why Power is so good, entirely for free.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 5 preview: Raq, Howard meet up

This weekend is going to bring you the arrival of Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 5, which easily could be a turning point in the show. So where are things right now? We’re seeing an escalation of things when it comes to Unique and Raq — not an episode goes by where things don’t metaphorically slide further into a ravine. Two episodes ago, Raq used Malcolm Howard in order to take away some of Unique’s people. This past episode, meanwhile, saw Marvin make a grave mistake that put Kanan’s life in danger.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The war between Raq and ‘Nique continues in episode 5 of Raising Kanan

Power Book III: Raising Kanan each chapter gets more complex. Is that the conflicts between the characters are increasingly noted, the secrets come to light and the betrayals, of course, too. This Sunday the series will premiere its episode 5 and it will be just one away from the end of the season. We tell you everything about what will happen in this latest installment that will be broadcast on the platform StarzPlay, your original string.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Power Book III's 50 Cent, London Brown Explain Uncle Marvin's Harmful Ways

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Power Book III Season 1, Episode 4. Read at your own risk. Uncle Marvin’s mistakes on Power Book III: Raising Kanan jeopardize his life and the well-being of those around him. Never was this more clear than in last week’s installment when masked men robbed Kanan after he left his nephew alone and unarmed in a stash house. One of the men, who was friends with Buck 20, held Kanan at gunpoint and was going to kill him until Uncle Marvin came to the rescue. Viewers wondered why Marvin didn’t take all of the boxes of...
TV SeriesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Power Book III: How the Twist About Kanan's Father Could Set Up the Future of the Series

Starz's Raising Kanan is giving us more backstory on Kanan Stark's life before Power, but the latest revelation about his father is one twist we didn't see coming. Set in the 1990s, the prequel series documents how Kanan — originally played by 50 Cent on Power and played by Mekai Curtis on Raising Kanan — first got involved in drug dealing. As Kanan's mother, Raq (Patina Miller), brings him into her operation, a detective named Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps) begins to butt heads with Raq. In episode two, it becomes clear that Malcolm and Raq have some history, and in episode five, their relationship is teased even further.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Raising Kanan Season1 Episode 4: Seven Lessons We Learned

In every legendary New York drug story best friends and even brothers often end up turning on each other. If it’s one thing we have learned from all the series in the Power universe is that relationships in the game are fragile. While the previous episodes have been somewhat action-packed in this episode the audience finally gets to see another side of Unique. Up until now, we have yet to see his grittiness and most of us were pretty sure that Raq was really running the show. Here are a few interesting life lessons we can learn from the characters in this crime drama:
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Power Book III's Patina Miller and EPs Unpack Raq's Role as a Single Mom

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Power Book III Season 1, Episode 5. Read at your own risk. Having the perfect actress play Kanan’s mom Raq for the spinoff prequel Power Book III has mattered from the very start for executive producers Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Courtney Kemp. For fans who watch the Starz drama, which airs Sundays at 8/7c (when not on hiatus, as it is this week), Patina Miller is easily the best and only choice for the role. She captivates as not only a beautiful and ruthless drug queenpin, but also as a dedicated mother who wants the world...
TV Serieshotnewhiphop.com

Exclusive "Power Book III" Preview: Will Kanan Save His Father?

On July 18th, the American crime drama television series Power Book III: Raising Kanan, created by Sascha Penn, debuted and instantly became a fan favorite The series chronicles South Jamaica, Queen's drug world in the early '90s. The prequel offers fans within the Power Universe an in-depth look at the upbringing of Kanan Starkz (Mekai Curtis) the former mentor-boss turned rival of Ghost and Tommy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy