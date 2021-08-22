Two Slow Pitch National Championship titles claimed in Hendersonville, Tenn.

SHELBY — Prior to Saturday’s Shelby Doubles Invite, Sadie Smith and Mollie Eith had never played in a doubles match together. It would have made since if the pair had some miscommunication or went through growing pains together. Instead, Smith and Eith looked like they have been playing alongside each other for years, as the Shelby seniors cruised their way through the second doubles bracket by winning all three of their matches in straight sets to win the title.