Two Slow Pitch National Championship titles claimed in Hendersonville, Tenn.
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – The 2021 USA Softball Men’s Class AA and Women’s Open Slow Pitch National Championships concluded today with the crowning of two Champions. In the Men’s Class AA division, Thunder/Chosen/All American Restoration lifted up the trophy after forcing an “if-necessary” game and defeating Juno Athletics/MPT Rentals 28-20 to clinch the title. MPT Rentals/AOB/Juno Athletics claimed the 2021 Women’s Open Slow Pitch National Championship title and posted a perfect 4-0 record through the tournament, capping out the weekend with a 14-1 (five innings) Championship win over Smash It Sports/Derby Girls/Easton.www.teamusa.org
