Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Launches More COVID-19 Vaccine Incentives With Prize Giveaways

Posted by 
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fbO25_0bZuOWWx00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (KDKA) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise in West Virginia, with over 1,300 new positive cases in the past two days.

In an effort to raise vaccination rates, Governor Jim Justice is launching a second round of the state’s vaccination sweepstakes.

The first of six drawings begin next week.

Prizes include season ticket packages to WVU and Marshall sporting events, a luxury sports car, and 10-year supply of free gas.

Comments / 16

CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
34K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Car#Covid 19 Vaccine#Kdka Tv News Staff#Wvu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthWBOY

‘You better move West Virginia and you better move right this second,’ WV Gov. Justice warns during COVID-19 briefing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – During Wednesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice reported that there are now more than 7,500 COVID-19 cases in the state and then said: “I don’t have any idea how in the world you could hear these numbers and not run to get vaccinated. You better move West Virginia and you better move right this second.”
Charleston, WVlocaldvm.com

WV reports 18 counties in red, 925 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia now has 18 counties in red on its County Alert System map, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Those counties include Wyoming, Lincoln, Wayne, Wood, Pleasants, Wetzel, Marshall, Morgan, Berkeley, Roane, Clay, Nicholas, Braxton, Webster, Lewis, Upshur, Barbour and Randolph counties.
Charleston, WVWSAZ

W.Va.’s largest private employer issues worker vaccine mandate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP/WSAZ) — West Virginia’s largest private employer is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Oct. 31 as virus cases continue to grow exponentially statewide. The mandate issued by the West Virginia University Health System applies to workers at its hospitals and clinics in...
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

Twenty-four counties, including Putnam, in red on W.Va. alert map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County joined 23 other counties in red on the West Virginia alert map as coronavirus continues to spread throughout the state. The following counties were in red on the map shared Wednesday by the state Department of Health and Human Resources: Putnam, Wayne, Boone, Raleigh, Logan, Wyoming, Mercer, McDowell, Mingo, Jackson, Wood, Wirt, Tyler, Wetzel, Monroe, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Braxton, Webster, Randolph, Barbour, Hardy, Hampshire and Berkeley.
Charleston, WVWTRF

West Virginia mayor wants $500 for vaccinated workers

HARLESTON, W.Va. — The mayor of West Virginia’s largest city wants to give $500 to all city workers in Charleston who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced Tuesday that she sent a letter to the City Council requesting approval for either a cash payment or a $500 health savings account contribution to eligible employees.
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

No green counties left on West Virginia's COVID-19 color map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — As of Monday, none of West Virginia's 55 counties were green on the state's COVID-19 color map that determines the severity of infection rate. The map updated Monday morning is from COVID data compiled Sunday. State Department of Health and Human Resources' officials posted the map...
Washington County, MDheraldmailmedia.com

New coronavirus cases explode in Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia

The number of new reported coronavirus cases is exploding in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Berkeley County's increase in the number of new cases alone was almost 96%, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. Jefferson County saw a 74% jump in the number of new infections. In Morgan County, the number of new cases increased by almost 55%
PoliticsWTRF

Gov. Justice places West Virginia under state of preparedness

On Monday, Gov. Justice announced that he has issued a State of Preparedness in advance of additional rain forecasted to affect West Virginia this week from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. —>Local Stories from 7News<— This State of Preparedness covers all 55 counties and allows for the mobilization of...
Charleston, WVWBOY

West Virginia receives third dose of COVID vaccine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Centers for Disease Control just came out with news about an update to COVID vaccinations for immunocompromised individuals on Friday, and our state is one of the first to receive them. The state of West Virginia continues to encourage residents to get vaccinated as Delta...
Charleston, WVWVNews

West Virginia to launch round #2 of 'Do it for Babydog' vaccine lottery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia is set to launch a second round of the "Do it for Babydog" COVID-19 vaccine incentive lottery, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday. While this round will not feature $1 million cash prizes, it will include a host of other prizes, including full-ride college scholarships, sports cars and fishing boats.
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

Forty-seven of West Virginia's 55 counties in red or orange

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia continues to be blanketed by red or orange on the county alert map – with 47 of the state’s 55 counties in those colors. Seventeen counties – six less than the previous map - were in red on the map posted Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Resources: Jackson, Wood, Wayne, Mingo, McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Mercer, Monroe, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Randolph, Barbour, Wetzel, Hampshire, Berkley and Marshall.
Public HealthWOWK

West Virginia COVID-19 numbers rise sharply again

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The spike in numbers may be due, in part, to ramped-up testing all across the state. Just since yesterday, there are 785 new positive cases. The total active cases are just shy of 11,000 and nearly 500 people are now in hospitals. State leaders say people...
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

COVID-19 deaths pass 3,000 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — More than 3,000 people have died of COVID-19 in West Virginia, as of Thursday’s data update from state health officials. The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported there have been 3,001 COVID deaths during the pandemic. The DHHR also reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 970 new positive cases over the last 24 hours. The latest deaths were a 60-year-old man from Cabell County, a 63-year-old woman from Mingo County, a 50-year-old man from Berkeley County and a 79-year-old woman from Wood County.
Public Healthwvpublic.org

West Virginia Readies To Administer COVID-19 Boosters

COVID-19 booster shots are now authorized for those most vulnerable to the virus. West Virginia officials say the state is standing by to administer third doses of the vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration said that a third dose of either Pfizer or Moderna can increase protection for those who...
Charleston, WVWOWK

WV COVID-19 cases increase, second county moves to red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – COVID-19 numbers in the Mountain State are continuing to rise, with 2,480 cases of the virus currently active in West Virginia. This number is almost tripled from the 882 active cases reported under a month ago on Friday, July 9. The West Virginia Department of Health...

Comments / 16

Community Policy