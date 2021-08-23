West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Launches More COVID-19 Vaccine Incentives With Prize Giveaways

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (KDKA) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise in West Virginia, with over 1,300 new positive cases in the past two days.

In an effort to raise vaccination rates, Governor Jim Justice is launching a second round of the state’s vaccination sweepstakes.

The first of six drawings begin next week.

Prizes include season ticket packages to WVU and Marshall sporting events, a luxury sports car, and 10-year supply of free gas.