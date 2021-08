Kevin Paffrath is running to be California’s next governor in the Sept. 14 recall election, but he doesn’t quite look, or talk, the part. For his interview with CalMatters reporters and editors, the 29-year-old Zoomed in from the same technicolored studio where he’s made hundreds of YouTube videos, with more than 400 million views, advising his 1.7 million subscribers how to strike it rich in real estate. He speaks of state-reshaping policies that sit far outside typical political promises. He calls himself a “JFK-style Democrat,” but excoriates the sitting governor and party establishment.