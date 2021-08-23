Planning to Get Engaged This Holiday Season? Let LovBe Your Guide to Finding the Perfect Engagement Ring

Despite our best attempts to slow things down, 2021 is flying by at a record pace. Before we know it, warm summer days will give way to cool autumn evenings, leading into the most festive time of year. For many, this year’s upcoming holiday season is a chance to make a commitment to a loved one and in the words of Beyonce, ‘put a ring on it’. While buying an engagement ring can sometime be a daunting process, the team at LovBe, a direct-to-consumer lab grown diamond company, is determined to simply the endeavor and provide its customers with the ring of their dreams for the best value available. With a selection of more than 6,000 diamonds and 1,200 settings, there is a ring for everyone: countless looks at every price point. And LovBe’s Diamond Concierge is always available to assist with a couple’s ring journey, from customizing unique details to selecting a stone. In advance of the proposal season, LovBe is debuting a trio of new engagement styles sure to pull at the heart strings of any bride-to-be.