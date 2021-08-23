Cancel
America First Scholar Athlete: Skyline's Anna Rosse

By Adam Mikulich
KUTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 22, 2021 — (KUTV) - Sundays throughout the fall the crew at Talkin’ Sports will once again be honoring local student athletes who are making an impact in the arena and in their community! Brought to you by America First, here’s your chance to meet Skyline Senior Anna Rosse who’s a captain on the Eagles Volleyball team in the fall and then throws discus on the track team. Anna is helpful, kind, and a wonderful student that carries a 3.65 GPA and enjoys mentoring young athletes. River is incredibly hard working and hopes to have volleyball in her future after she graduates in the Spring of 2022. Meet a great kid with a very bright future right here!

