QUESTION OF THE DAY: Do you feel safe going to concerts during a coronavirus surge?

Several big-name artists have called off their concert tours, citing the wide spread of the coronavirus.

The moves are reminiscent of last year, when most public gatherings were shut down as the pandemic gained strength. However, many venues are pushing ahead with events. Some require proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test for entry.

Do you feel safe going to concerts as the delta surge continues? Vote in the poll below.

