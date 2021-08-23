Cancel
Atradius - Global economy “recovering fully”

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global economy, according to international credit insurance provider Atradius, is “recovering fully” from 2020’s major pandemic-induced downturn. In its new economic outlook, the insurer is predicting a 6.2% growth rate for 2021. Atradius said this projection is higher than was expected half a year ago. It was noted that the pace of recovery is “generally surprising to the upside,” especially in places where vaccination campaigns are in full swing and are achieving high rates.

Businessetftrends.com

Will EM Central Bank Policy Benefit This VanEck ETF?

The Federal Reserve isn’t the only central bank deploying various monetary policy tools to help an economy contend with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Various emerging market central banks are responding to the global health crisis, and some of those moves could be prove impactful for exchange traded funds, such as the VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEArca: EMLC).
BusinessClinton Herald

HELSCHER: Domestic demand continues to exceed supply

We are approaching the end of the summer season. Vacations are winding down, kids are headed back to school, the Showboat and LumberKings seasons have ended, and fall housecleaning awaits. Traditionally, August has been a slow season for the financial markets and this might afford an opportunity to review where...
Stockskfgo.com

Asian stocks rally on extended Wall St bounce, easing Fed taper worries

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian stocks rose on Tuesday on an extended bounce on Wall Street as investors drew comfort from full approval granted to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and on easing worries of an imminent tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve. The dollar was licking its wounds after its sharpest...
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks trade higher as investors prep for Fed summit

Wall Street stocks were in the green early on Monday as market participants await the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium later in the week. As of 1545 BST, the Dow Jones futures Industrial Average was up 0.68% at 35,357.62, while the S&P 500 was 0.81% firmer at 4,477.85 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 1.17% stronger at 14,886.66.
HealthNBC Philadelphia

Vaccine Inequality Could Cost the Global Economy Trillions, Report Finds

The world economy could lose $2.3 trillion because of delayed vaccinations, with developing nations losing the most, the Economist Intelligence Unit said. "Emerging countries will shoulder around two-thirds of these losses, further delaying their economic convergence with more developed countries," wrote Agathe Demarais, the EIU's global forecasting director. As of...
Businesswkzo.com

Exit game: Central banks’ shift from crisis policies gathers momentum

(Reuters) – While the financial world waits for the Federal Reserve to start reversing its ultra-loose policy stance, recent moves by a clutch of other central banks signal the days of pandemic-era accommodation are already numbered even as COVID-19 continues to impede smooth economic recoveries around the world. South Korea’s...
StocksNBC Connecticut

European Stocks Retreat, Tracking Global Sentiment Ahead of Fed Symposium

The Fed's Jackson Hole symposium kicks off Thursday. Markets will be watching Friday's closing remarks from Chairman Jerome Powell. European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane said on Wednesday that economic impact from the spread of the delta Covid-19 variant is likely to be limited across the euro zone. German...
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Outlook for U.S. Agricultural Trade

U.S. Agricultural Exports in Fiscal Year 2022 Forecast Up $4.0 Billion to a Record $177.5 Billion; Imports at $159.5 Billion. U.S. agricultural exports in fiscal year (FY) 2022 are projected at $177.5 billion, $4.0 billion higher than the revised forecast for the preceding year. The FY 2021 export forecast of $173.5 billion represents an increase of $9.5 billion from May’s projection, mainly due to higher livestock, poultry, and dairy exports, as well as the adoption of a new definition of “Agricultural Products.” Beginning with this publication, the August 2021 release, the report is adopting the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) definition of “Agricultural Products,” which adds ethanol, distilled spirits, and manufactured tobacco products, among others, while removing rubber and allied products from the previous USDA definition. The net effect of the definitional change on historical values is that U.S. agricultural exports under the new definition averaged $4.7 billion higher per year during FY 2018–2020 from the previous definition, and U.S. agricultural imports averaged $9.9 billion higher annually during the same period. For details on the transition to the new definition, please see Appendix A: Updated Agricultural Products Definition.
Businesskitco.com

Gold price holding 1% gains following disappointing flash U.S. PMI data

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are solidly above $1,800 an ounce but they are not seeing any new buying interest following weaker-than-expected momentum in the U.S. manufacturing and service sectors. Monday, IHS Markit said its flash U.S. manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index for August fell to 61.2 down from July’s reading...
Businessspectrumlocalnews.com

US slightly upgrades GDP estimate for last quarter to 6.6%

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a robust 6.6% annual rate last quarter, slightly faster than previously estimated, the government said Thursday in a report that pointed to a sustained consumer-led rebound from the pandemic recession. But worries are growing that the delta variant of the coronavirus is beginning to cause a slowdown.
Currencieswibqam.com

Bearish bets soften on Asian FX as U.S. dollar eases: Reuters poll

(Reuters) – Investors trimmed bearish bets on most Asian currencies as the dollar weakened on hopes of a temporary pushback in the Federal Reserve’s tapering timeline, while sentiment on the Indian rupee turned marginally bullish, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Investors unwound their bearish bets on the Indian rupee...
U.S. PoliticsWTHI

Does the US economy need another $480 billion in stimulus?

The Federal Reserve is buying $120 billion in bonds per month, part of a package of emergency measures to prop up the US economy during the pandemic. But as activity returns to normal, is that level of support necessary?. That's among the key questions facing central bankers when they gather...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Taiwan central bank says economy not overheating, inflation stable

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s economy is not overheating and inflation is well under control, central bank governor Yang Chin-long said on Wednesday, as he responded to lawmakers’ questions about prospects for an interest rate rise. The central bank cut the benchmark discount rate to 1.125% in March last year, a...
Marketsinvesting.com

Fed Tapering, Democrat Spending, German Business Woes - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- The Federal Reserve is more likely to wait until November until announcing a formal tapering of its bond-buying program, according to Goldman Sachs. The Democrats advance their progressive spending plans, while German businesses worry about supply bottlenecks. Crude hands back some recent gains, while Wall Street edges higher. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Wednesday, 25th August.
Pharmaceuticalseiu.com

Delayed vaccination timelines will cost the global economy US$2.3trn

Delays in inoculating the world against the coronavirus will come with a high price tag. A new report by The Economist Intelligence Unit (The EIU), ‘How much will vaccine inequity cost?’ outlines the economic, political, and geopolitical consequences of vaccine inequity. A model built by The EIU shows that those...
Marketsdailyforex.com

ECB's De Guindos: Bank May Revise Up Previsions for Economy

European Central Bank Vice President Luis De Guindos recently announced that the bank could revise upwards its previsions for the European economy in September, highlighting that the third-quarter economic indicators are positive. "In a few days, the ECB will release its economic forecasts again, every time we have updated it...
StocksInternational Business Times

Markets Waver As Investors Eye Jackson Hole

Europe's stocks wavered on Wednesday as dealers awaited this week's key Jackson Hole symposium of central bankers, with particular focus on Fed chief Jerome Powell. London stocks advanced 0.2 percent in midday deals, while Paris added 0.3 percent and Frankfurt sagged 0.1 percent in early afternoon eurozone trade. Oil prices...

