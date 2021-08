Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Stock futures rise ahead of Fed chief Powell's speech. U.S. stock futures rose ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech Friday morning at the central bank's annual economic summit, held virtually for a second year due to Covid. One day after record closes, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Thursday snapped five-session winning streaks. The Dow also declined, ending four straight sessions of gains and moving the 30-stock average more than 1% away from last week's record close. Ahead of Friday's open, all three benchmarks were tracking for weekly and monthly gains. Bond yields were steady ahead of Powell's address and before-the-bell economic data.