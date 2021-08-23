SAT Strategy Session
This session is designed for both parents AND students. Join us and learn all about the SAT! Understand the strategies and skills needed on the test and let our experts guide your family through the SAT and what defines a "good score"! This event will also help you develop a timeline for admissions! Registrants of this event also receive a free online SAT test that provides you with an idea of your starting score! Registration required. Presented by the Princeton Review. For questions, contact Marcie Skonieczny, High School Outreach Manager at The Princeton Review: Marcie.Skonieczny@Review.com, 512-253-2713.www.sanmarcostx.gov
