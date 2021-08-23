Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

SAT Strategy Session

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
sanmarcostx.gov
 4 days ago

This session is designed for both parents AND students. Join us and learn all about the SAT! Understand the strategies and skills needed on the test and let our experts guide your family through the SAT and what defines a "good score"! This event will also help you develop a timeline for admissions! Registrants of this event also receive a free online SAT test that provides you with an idea of your starting score! Registration required. Presented by the Princeton Review. For questions, contact Marcie Skonieczny, High School Outreach Manager at The Princeton Review: Marcie.Skonieczny@Review.com, 512-253-2713.

www.sanmarcostx.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sat#High School#The Princeton Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Educationsanmarcostx.gov

SAT, ACT, or Both?

Join the experts at The Princeton Review to learn about the differences and similarities between the SAT and ACT. What are the unique challenges each test type presents? What should you consider when trying to decide which is best for you? What resources are available to help you in that decision? Come learn the answers to these questions and more in this online session. Registration required. Presented by the Princeton Review. For questions, contact Marcie Skonieczny, High School Outreach Manager at The Princeton Review: Marcie.Skonieczny@Review.com, 512-253-2713.
EducationKilleen Daily Herald

New teacher immediately connects with students

It takes a special individual to be a teacher, especially through a pandemic. But it is even harder when you become the teacher of the class in the middle of the year — especially in your first year of teaching. That is what Annah Peters did, and she excelled in the classroom — and so did her students.
EducationTopeka Capital-Journal

Seaman students pre-kindergarten through sixth grade must wear masks, which are recommended for older students.

Students in grades pre-kindergarten through sixth attending Seaman Unified School District 345 schools will be required to wear masks when classes start for the fall semester. Educators and staff members in those classrooms will follow the same mask protocols. Exceptions will be made for medical and behavioral reasons. Masks won't be required outdoors.
Ohio StateAxios

Ohio State University to mandate vaccines for students and staff

Ohio State University will require all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the fall semester, the institution announced Tuesday. Why it matters: OSU, with some 66,000 students and 30,000 staff, is one of the first large state universities to impose such a widespread vaccine mandate that isn't just for students, the New York Times notes.
Pinellas County, FLpcsb.org

Back to School Letter

Know that as we enter the 2021-22 school year, everyone wants this year to be successful in all ways for our students, families, staff and community. Over the past eighteen months district and school staff have worked diligently in collaboration with our stakeholders to ensure we not only meet, but exceed, the mitigation practices for COVID-19 regarding: air filtration, cleaning and disinfecting within all district buildings, schools and buses, and a high focus on wellness practices for students and staff such as hand washing and only attending school/work when feeling well.
Kossuth County, IAAlgona Upper Des Moines

Meet the New Teachers

Editor’s note: Here are profiles on some of this year’s new teachers in the Kossuth County area. The Advance submits questions to all of the new instructors in the area each new school year, but it is up the teachers to respond if they so choose. We thank those who decided to share their insights.
Fairbanks, AKuaf.edu

Welcome to eCampus sessions

New students and new-to-online-learning students are encouraged to join us on Zoom for a quick, conversational welcome to UAF eCampus. We’ll go over key tips for success and your online resources for the term and provide lots of time for your questions!. Friday Aug. 20th 5-6pm: Join Zoom Meeting ID:...
Memphis, TNcbu.edu

Student Information Sessions

Sessions are concurrent in 45-minute periods 2:30-3:15, 3:20-4:10, 4:15-5:00. See your OG for rotation schedule. Student Development & Campus Life: Get INVOLVED! Meet the SDCL staff and learn about engagement opportunities on campus. (LLC Wilson Family Commons) Campus Ministry: Learn about programs and resources designed to foster spiritual development and...
EducationPosted by
94.3 The X

Masks in the Classroom: Doctor Weighs in on School Mask Mandates

To mask or not to mask? That is the question — especially when it comes to whether or not children should be wearing masks in schools. It's a question that no one seems to have an answer to. Poudre School District, Thompson School District, and Jefferson County are requiring children to mask up, while Greeley-Evans School District and Weld RE-4 School District aren't.
Laramie, WYmyhits106.com

Community Connections: Lemonade Day Sat. Aug 14th

Jake & Kent were in studio to talk about Laramie’s Lemonade today coming up tomorrow, Saturday August 14th. It’s all about empowering todays youth to give them the tools to be tomorrows entrepreneurs . Listen to the interview below and see a list of all the Lemonade Day stand locations at this link.
EducationNews On 6

Moore Public Schools Prepares For Another Year Of In Person Learning

Moore Public Schools was the only large district in the metro to continue five days a week learning in person throughout the pandemic last year. "Last year, there was a mental health component that we had to look at and consider for our students and staff," said Robert Romines, the superintendent of Moore Public Schools.
CollegesChronicle

Duke identifies two COVID-19 clusters among students

Two clusters of COVID-19 cases among students have been identified within the last week, Duke announced Friday morning. The clusters were related to gatherings that occurred over the last week. The first cluster included 29 students in the School of Medicine and the second included seven members of the women’s field hockey team, all of which tested positive. All students who were infected are vaccinated and most have experienced no symptoms.
Collegeslanthorn.com

GV mandates COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty, staff as fall semester approaches

Grand Valley State University announced that students, faculty and staff will be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination as the university preps for the fall semester. In an email sent to the GVSU community on Friday, Aug. 1, president Philomena Mantella said that in anticipation of FDA approval of the COVID-19 vaccination in early September, GVSU will require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated by Sept. 30.
Educationindianola-ia.com

Norwalk school board hears idea for COVID-19 mitigation this school year

A pair of Norwalk women suggested to the Norwalk School Board Monday that the board create separate classrooms for unvaccinated students who want to wear masks and those who don't during the upcoming school year. Jennifer Latterell, a family physician based in Norwalk, has two children in the district. “Our...
EducationNBC San Diego

Cathedral Catholic Off-Campus COVID ‘Situation' Delays Start of School

Cathedral Catholic Delays School Year Start Due to Possible COVID Exposure Among Staff. An off-campus staff event, a coronavirus, a "situation." Officials at Cathedral Catholic High School opened a statement sent to the school community on Wednesday with the following: "We are writing with some disappointing news. Due to a COVID-19 related situation that has affected multiple stakeholders on campus, we have no choice other than to delay the start of school."
Oklahoma Statecherokeephoenix.org

Oklahoma offering free ACT, SAT to students this fall

OKLAHOMA CITY – A broken promise to the class of 2021 has turned into a golden opportunity for current high school students. This fall, students in 10th through 12th grades can take an additional college entrance exam for free if their school opts in. Available exams are the ACT, SAT and PSAT, which is the qualifying test for the National Merit Scholarship Program.
Educationnbcpalmsprings.com

Desert Sands Students Return To Fully In-Person Instruction Next Week

Fully in-person instruction will begin next week for the Desert Sands Unified School District, with students and faculty required to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, the district said in a letter posted on social media Tuesday. The school district will be welcoming back its nearly 27,000 students on...
CollegesPoets and Quants

Stanford GSB To Require Weekly Covid-19 Testing For All Students

All Stanford University students living on campus, in off-campus student housing, or coming to campus will be required to take weekly Covid-19 tests, regardless of vaccination status. The change in policy was announced yesterday (August 11) in an email sent from Susie Brubaker-Cole, the vice provost for Student Affairs at Stanford.

Comments / 0

Community Policy