Love Hangover Festival

Dutch Double Bass Festival 2021, Oct 29 – 30 in Rotterdam’s brand new Theater Zuidplein…. Dutch Double Bass Festival 2021 – Only in The Netherlands!. Dutch Double Bass Festival programmes a substantial number of acts exclusively for The Netherlands and organises unique collaborations. Derrick Hodge, known as the bassist of among others, Anthony Hamilton, Robert Glasper and Kanye West has released three albums under his own name and will be performing exclusively at Dutch Double Bass Festival with his new band. This is also the case for American bassist Ben Williams, well known for his work with Pat Metheny and Stefon Harris, among others. Williams’ latest album I Am A Man received glowing reviews. Williams will be performing numbers from the album with an all-star band including among others, saxophonist Marcus Strickland.