'La Civil' Review: A Mother's Search for Her Kidnapped Daughter Anchors This Bleak, Probing Revenge Tale

Plot: A devastated husband vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter. Review: What wouldn’t you do for the ones you love? That’s the question asked in this Taken-esque tale of grief and revenge. The first thing that struck home for me was this wasn’t your usual Jason Momoa-starring vehicle. His name has become synonymous with the words “big” and “badass” and loveable too, and while the last still stands this is not that JM. Here we have an ordinary man known as Ray who has two things he loves in this world: his daughter Rachel (Isabel Merced) and his wife Amanda (Adria Arjona). His wife gets cancer and he sacrifices everything to pay for her treatments, only to have “Big Pharma” pull an affordable working treatment off the shelves so that they can sell a more expensive one, leading to the inevitable outcome and setting a path for Ray and Rachel that there’s no coming back from.