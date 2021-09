In some ways, it might look and feel like the world is putting the coronavirus in the rearview mirror. But the fact is COVID-19 remains a lingering problem for a slew of corporations that don't have an easy way to work around the challenges linked to the pandemic. Not even all of the blue-chip powerhouses that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) are immune to certain headaches. Their stocks have suffered as a result.