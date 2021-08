Three games in, they’ve got that losing feeling for the first time in nearly two years. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. From the kicker to the quarterback and most positions in between, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers were stuffed into a box and shipped out of Toronto last weekend, wiping the last bit of shine off that 2019 Grey Cup triumph and providing a reminder: on any given Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday, the opponent can humble you if you’re not on your game.