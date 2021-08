At West Ham, there is always something more than just the game. For Greg Lansdowne, his family, and his hobby, this is exactly where it all fits in. We had the incredible opportunity to sit down (email to email) with the author, collector, and all-around good lad, Greg Lansdowne, to discuss everything from his epic panini collection to his connections to West Ham and why he may or may not support the Hammers. This Q and A is what followed, so sit back and reminisce alongside me.