U.S. stocks ticked to record highs Friday as investors shrugged off a sharp drop in consumer confidence. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16 points, or 0.05%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index advanced 0.16% and 0.04%, respectively. Both the Dow and the S&P 500 booked their fourth straight close in record territory and nabbed weekly gains. The Nasdaq finished less than 73 points below its own all-time peak and slipped for the week.