Kaplan open to shifting view on taper if Delta curbs recovery

While the Risk-off theme dominated throughout last week, we are seeing some recovery in sentiment in the early Asia session today. Risky assets seem to have kicked off the week on a positive note. US real rates have stabilized after a steep rise last week. The Dollar has given up gains across the board. The Euro has bounced back above the 1.17 mark. The focus this week will be on the Jackson Hole symposium of central bankers from 26-28 August. Markets will watch for an announcement of taper by Fed Chair Powell and if it is announced the focus will be on the quantum of taper and timelines for taper. We believe even if the taper is announced, the Fed chair will ensure that it is communicated in the most non-disruptive manner.

MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD extends rebound, trades at fresh 3-day high above 1.2660

USD/CAD preserves its bullish momentum in the second half of the day. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 93.00. WTI stays relatively quiet after posting gains in the previous three days. The USD/CAD pair spent the European trading hours moving sideways a little above 1.2600 but started...
MarketsValueWalk

Why Gold Is A “Massive Buying Opportunity” Right Now – Livermore

Livermore’s David Neuhauser in an interview with CNBC discusses why gold is a “massive buying opportunity” right now. Led By Mangrove, Einhorn’s Greenlight Masters Posts A Double-Digit Return For The First Half [Exclusive]. David Einhorn's Greenlight Masters funds were up 10.1% net for the first half of 2021, compared to...
Marketsinvesting.com

Australian Dollar Sags as Kaplan Demands Taper

Forex markets reversed course with Fed Governor Robert Kaplan last night. He wants taper. DXY rose and EUR fell:. The usual followed with commodities, miners and EMs sagging:. US Q2 GDP’s second estimate was slightly firmer than expected. Headline GDP rose to 6.6%q/q annualised, from prior 6.5% (consensus was 6.7%), with private consumption rising 11.8%q/q annualised (estimate 12.2%, prior 11.8%). Core PCE was unchanged at 6.1%. Weekly initial jobless claims were as expected at 253k, from prior 349k. Continuing claims were slightly higher than expected at 2.862mn (vs. est. 2.772mn). The Kansas Fed manufacturing survey remained firm at 29 (prior 30, est. 25). Expectations were higher at 36 (prior 33), as were new orders at 34 (prior 26), but export orders pulled back to 7 from 16.
WorldFXStreet.com

AUD/USD unable to sustain recovery through to the weekly close

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar recovery stalled through trade on Thursday, giving up 0.7280 amid heightened geo-political tensions and hawkish commentary from Fed and FOMC officials. Risk assets were forced lower following two suicide bomb attacks outside Kabul airport. The blasts have reportedly killed 12 US service personnel and 60 Afghan’s and highlight just how quickly everything has unraveled in Afghanistan. Stocks fell over half a percent in the immediate aftermath and the AUD fell through 0.7250 as investors sought haven assets. The AUD came under sustained pressure following comments from key Federal reserve officials. Bullard and Kaplan, known hawks, pushed the case for tapering of bond purchases to start immediately, amplifying expectations the FOMC may amend the current program as early as next month. Our attentions turn now to Fed President Jerome Powell and his address at the Jackson Hole symposium on monetary policy. We expect Powell will stay true to the status quo and refrain from any definitive guidance, but with most analysts now pricing in an adjustment before years end, we are keenly attuned for any signal that might suggest when they will start. The cautious undertone to the session forced the AUD toward intraday lows at 0.7235 and we continue to test this handle leading into this morning’s open.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CNH struggles around 6.4850 amid PBOC news, focus on Fed’s Powell

USD/CNH edges higher after positing the biggest daily jump in a week. China Industrial Profit eased in July, US data were mixed as well. PBOC makes the biggest weekly cash injections in seven months, RRR cut teased. Sino–US jitters intensify, covid woes occupy table but nothing matter more than Jackson...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD bears sinking their teeth in as hawks circle above

AUD/USD pressured as US stocks sink on hawkish Fed chatter. AUD/USD bears are seeking a downside extension to test 0.720 the figure. AUD/USD has started to correct the correction of the daily bearish impulse in line with the broader bearish trend. The Federal Reserve hawks are circling over the Jackson...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD climbs to daily highs near 1.1770, focus on Jackson Hole

EUR/USD reverses the recent pullback and retakes 1.1770. Markets’ attention remains on the speech by Fed’s Powell. US PCE will be the salient data release in the calendar. The European currency resumes the upside and lifts EUR/USD to new daily highs in the 1.1770 zone. EUR/USD focused on Powell. EUR/USD...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar gains on renewed taper speculation

The greenback ended the day with modest gains against most major rivals. Geopolitical tensions in Afghanistan and comments from US Federal Reserve Robert Kaplan, who said that September would be the time to outline tapering and start it in October, were behind the slump. James Bullard, another member of the central bank, also made comments in the same direction.
Stocksinvesting.com

Wall St set to open lower, taper talks in focus

(Reuters) -U.S. stocks were set to slip from their record perch on Thursday as mixed earnings reports and economic data kept investors on edge ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy summit. Futures for the main indexes dipped after St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said he was skeptical about...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD defends 0.7200 despite downbeat Aussie data, Fed Chair Powell eyed

AUD/USD trims intraday losses, the second one in the weekly line. Australia Retail Sales drops more than initially expected in July. Market sentiment dwindles ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole showdown. Aussie infections eased, technical advisory group recommends jabbing for 12 years and above. AUD/USD picks up bids to...
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD consolidates near 1.3700 on firmer US dollar

GBP/USD trades cautiously on Friday in the initial Asian session. US Dollar Index rebounds above 93.00 after the previous two session’s consolidative moves. The sterling falls on the sour risk sentiment, Brexit chaos. GBP/USD treads water on the last trading day of the week in the initial Asian trading session....
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CAD drops back below 1.2700 amid a rally in WTI, Powell in focus

USD/CAD snaps two-day uptrend as WTI rallies on geopolitical risks. US dollar eases ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech. Downside opens up below 50-SMA on the 4H chart. The rebound in USD/CAD seems to have lost legs on Friday, as it eases below 1.2700, having hit four-day highs of...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD clings to gains near session tops, around mid-0.7200s

AUD/USD regained positive traction on Friday and recovered a part of the overnight losses. The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven USD and extended some support to the pair. The upside seems limited ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. The AUD/USD pair held on to its...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Remains depressed below 1.2700 mark ahead of Powell

A combination of factors prompted some selling around USD/CAD on Friday. The set-up supports prospects for the emergence of dip-buying at lower levels. The focus remains on Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. The USD/CAD pair struggled to capitalize on its modest uptick, or find acceptance above...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Jackson Hole will determine the fate of the dollar and markets

It is not an exaggeration to say that the future of the markets is now tied to Powell's Jackson Hole speech. Much more so in the currency market, which is often influenced by interest rate trends and expectations. The Fed chairman will be speaking shortly after the start of the...
RetailFXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 110.13. The greenback's rally from Tuesday's low at 109.42 to 110.12 yesterday and yesterday's break above there in tandem with rising U.S. yields and cross-selling in jpy suggests further choppy trading above last Tuesday's low at 109.12 would continue with upside bias and above reaction high at 110.22 would bring stronger retracement of near term decline from 110.79 (Aug) towards 110.54.

