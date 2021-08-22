Cancel
Panera Reveals New Cinnamon Crunch Latte for Fall 2021

brandeating.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanera reveals their new Cinnamon Crunch Latte as a seasonal fall alternative to the many pumpkin-flavored drinks rolling out around this time of year. Inspired by Panera's regular menu Cinnamon Crunch Bagel, the new, limited-time Cinnamon Crunch Latte arrives nationwide starting September 1, 2021, and features espresso mixed with foamed milk and cinnamon-flavored syrup, topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of Cinnamon Crunch topping.

