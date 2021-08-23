Cancel
Religion

On International Day Commemorating Survivors of Religious Persecution

By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
U.S. Department of State
 4 days ago

On the International Day Commemorating Survivors of Religious Persecution, we recognize that individuals around the world are harassed, threatened, beaten, imprisoned, and killed for exercising their beliefs. In some cases, governments have used COVID-19 as a pretext to target members of religious groups, members of civil society, opposition voices, and marginalized communities. This day serves as a reminder of the collective need to protect freedom of religion or belief for all and hold state actors to account when they fail to do so.

www.state.gov

