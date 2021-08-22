Limit Chemicals And Plastics

All of humanity has already suffered the ravages of the climate crisis. This is confirmed by the latest report of the Intergovernmental Group of Experts on Climate Change (IPCC), which belongs to the United Nations (UN), which has presented the first part of a rigorous X-ray produced over three years by 234 scientists from 66 countries. The report, far from being a catastrophic portrait of the planet, is a call to action, in which experts recommend applying immediate, forceful and large-scale measures to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases in all fields, including that of Medicine.