2021 Southern Arizona High School Football Preview: Tombstone
2020 record: 0-7 in COVID-19-shortened season. The Yellow Jackets have lost nine straight games dating to 2019. Head coach: Dominik Bonilla, first year at Tombstone and overall. Bonilla played three seasons at Tombstone for legendary coach Mike Hayhurst, who recently passed away, and one for Joseph Thomas as a senior in 2012. Thomas was an assistant before replacing Hayhurst. Bonilla later became an assistant for Thomas at Buena before the Tombstone job opened following last season after Jerome Rhoades resigned. Thomas, also a Tombstone grad, urged Bonilla to take the job to start getting head coaching experience.allsportstucson.com
