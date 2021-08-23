Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 23:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Eastern Lincoln County; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; South Central Mountains; Southwest Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch for portions of central and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, Eastern Lincoln County, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands and South Central Mountains. In west central New Mexico, Southwest Mountains, will expire at Midnight MDT tonight. While brief heavy rain is possible from thunderstorms moving over the area tonight, the threat for flash flooding has diminished. However, normally dry arroyos may still contain flows of water which may be difficult to see at night.