Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Sturgeon Blue Moon 2021: 10 stunning photos of August’s full moon

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AWiJ0_0bZuAJwe00

Skygazers got a special treat over the weekend as the sturgeon moon – August’s full moon – glowed overhead. It also was considered a seasonal blue moon, according to NASA.

Social media users shared their photos with the hashtags #sturgeonmoon and #bluemoon. Here are some of our favorites:

1. New York City

Photo by @garyhershorn, Instagram

2. Phoenix

Photo by @mirceagoia, Instagram

3. Raleigh, North Carolina

Photo by @raleighskyline, Instagram

4. Austin, Texas

Photo by @rudyramirezphotos, Instagram

5. Seattle

Photo by @timdurkan, Instagram

6. Italy

Photo by @fleamartano, Instagram

7. San Pedro, California

Photo by @the_bluecloud, Instagram

8. Ireland

Photo by @roman1e2f5p8s, Instagram

9. Los Angeles

Photo by @tom_ivicevic, Instagram

10. Port Washington, Wisconsin

Photo by @katezander84, Instagram

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
10K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Moon#Cox Media Group#Sturgeon Blue Moon#Garyhershorn#Instagram View#Phoenix Photo#Mirceagoia#Raleigh#Raleighskyline#Texas Photo#Rudyramirezphotos#Seattle Photo#Timdurkan#Italy Photo#Fleamartano#California Photo#The Bluecloud#Ireland Photo#Roman1e2f5p8s#Los Angeles Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
AstronomyKCTV 5

WOW! NASA releases video showing panoramic view of Mars

(CNN) – NASA has released a breathtaking panorama video of Mars!. NASA reports its Curiosity Rover took 129 individual images while it traveled up the side of Mars’ Mount Sharp. The detailed compilation shows at 360-degree view of part of the red plant’s Gale Crater, including Rafael Navarro Mountain – named in honor of a late NASA scientist.
Astronomydistrictchronicles.com

Here’s What The August 22 Full Moon Means For Water Signs

According to InStyle, Cancer (born between June 21 and July 22) will likely be feeling the love this month. Cancer can expect to feel very loved and supported by their closest friends and family members, which will offer them an additional sense of security. Vogue notes that Cancer may want to collaborate with those friends and family for a business or in a financial situation. They’re also encouraged to step outside their comfort zone, even if it feels awkward at first.
AstronomySHAPE

August 2021's New Moon In Leo Will Bring Shocking Change

Every year, from approximately July 22 to August 22, the sun moves through Leo, the fixed fire sign with an appetite for drama, luxury, and taking empowered action to make even the loftiest goals a reality. This passionate season can pump up your confidence and have you feeling ready to take on whatever curveballs come your way. And while it's awesome to feel so self-assured, you'll want to prepare yourself for surprises around the Lion's August new moon.
AstronomyDigital Trends

Once in a blue moon: Catch a true Blue Moon tomorrow night

You’ve likely heard the term, “Once in a blue moon,” but what you may not know is that a Blue Moon is a genuine astronomical event. And you can catch a true Blue Moon tomorrow night, on Sunday, August 22. Confusingly, there are two definitions of a Blue Moon. Informally,...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Rare Blue Moon of August 2021 rises tonight. Here's what to expect.

The August full moon rises tonight (Aug. 22), bringing skywatchers a rare seasonal "Blue Moon." The full moon, also known as the "Sturgeon Moon," reaches its peak Sunday morning at 8:02 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT). For New York City observers, the full moon will rise at 8:47 p.m., after the sun sets at 7:45 p.m. local time that day. However, it will appear large in the sky throughout both Saturday and Sunday nights, according to The Farmers' Almanac.
AstronomyPosted by
Outsider.com

Blue Moon 2021: How to Watch the Rare Event Tonight

Tonight’s your last chance to check out August’s beautiful Blue Moon, the third of the summer season. Sundown is about 7:45 p.m., so start checking out the sky about an hour later, when the moon starts rising in your time zone. It’ll be next to Jupiter and Saturn. This moon...
AstronomyAccuWeather

A full moon unlike any other in 2021 to rise this weekend

The weekend will feature an uncommon event in the night sky, although for those that don’t know what is happening, it may go unnoticed. A full moon is set to rise on Saturday evening, appearing similar to others that rise throughout the year, but this one will be different than every other full moon in 2021. Saturday night’s full moon will be a blue moon.
AstronomyIFLScience

Look Up, There’s A “Blue Moon” Rising This Weekend

A once-in-a-Blue Moon event is happening this weekend – literally. Stargazers who step outside and look up this weekend will be able to see a “Blue Moon” above them. But what does that mean?. WHAT IS A BLUE MOON?. Moon phenomena do have some wacky names – super blood wolf...
Astronomyskiddle.com

Full Moon - Evening of Mediumship

6:30pm til 10:30pm (last entry 7:00pm) Is it possible to communicate with the afterlife? Are we able to predict the future? Decide for yourself at this amazing event!. Evening of Evidential Mediumship with Mandie King, Nigel Gaff and psychic artist Debbie Dean. We are surrounded by spirits. You do not...
AstronomyRefinery29

Tonight’s Rare Full Moon In Aquarius Is Bringing Major Surprises

On Sunday, August 22nd, a full moon in Aquarius will perfect in the sky. This will be our second Aquarius full moon of Leo season, an uncommon occurrence. As such, it’s only right that the stars of Aquarius preside over this lunation, since Aquarians are well known for having uncommon and unique affinities. Rare is the Aquarius who, hearing an opinion, doesn’t gently interject: “Hmm, that’s not how I experience it.” While it may feel contrarian, Aquarians rarely mean to disprove the positions of others. Rather, they seek multiplicity and, as a fixed sign, they engage multiplicity steadily, much as the wind carries many waves, as the sky suspends innumerable worlds. They acknowledge your reality, and layer on another.
San Antonio, TXLaredo Morning Times

When San Antonio stargazers can see August's rare blue moon

Fans of the classic Blue Moon lager can look to this sky this month to see the original inspiration for their favorite brew's name. Sunday, August 22, will bring the blue moon over Texas. Although it will be bright throughout the night, she will hit her complete fullness at 7:01 a.m.
Photographypicturecorrect.com

Interesting Photo of the Day: Phases of the Super Blue Blood Moon

Just over the basalt peaks of Mount Arrowsmith, a truly incredible sight to behold loomed in the sky on a crisp winter night. For just a few moments, the clouds parted to reveal an incredibly rare super blue blood moon to photographer Jacob Klassen:. Today’s interesting photo is a composite...
AstronomyMissoulian

Here's when you can see full blue moon this weekend

This weekend is your next chance to catch the rare full blue moon before it again becomes "just a memory" until 2024. A blue moon is the third full moon in a season containing four full moons, rather than the usual three, according to Sky & Telescope magazine. The sky phenomenon has been a cultural muse for music, art and language, such as hit songs "When My Blue Moon Turns to Gold Again" and "Blue Moon," recorded by multiple artists including Elvis Presley, and the saying "once in a blue moon," which describes a rare event.
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

It’s the Blue Moon . . . the “True” Blue Moon!

If skies are clear this weekend, you’ll see the full Moon. And not just any old full Moon, but the Blue Moon . . . the “true” Blue Moon!. If skies are clear for you on Sunday, August 22nd, you’ll want to take a look at the Moon. For on that night, you will be feasting your eyes on the Blue Moon. The real Blue Moon. That is, it won’t actually be blue — it will be its usual dazzling, brilliant self. But it will be the rare full Moon to meet the actual definition.
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

"True" Blue Moon Occurs Sunday, August 22nd

If skies are clear this weekend, we’ll see the full Moon. And not just any old full Moon, but the Blue Moon — the “true” Blue Moon. Rick Fienberg, Press Officer, American Astronomical Society. +1 202-328-2010 x116, rick.fienberg@aas.org. Note to Editors/Producers: This release is accompanied by high-quality graphics; see the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy