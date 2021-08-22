LEGAL NOTICE TRAVERSE CITY PLA...

LEGAL NOTICE TRAVERSE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING Please take notice that the Traverse City Planning Commission has scheduled a Public Hearing for 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in the Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Avenue, Traverse City, Michigan, to consider the following: Â-"¢A staff initiated amendment to Chapter 1334 R-2 Two-Family Dwelling District to allow for quadplexes by right and modify the requirements for cluster housing regulations. You may view the proposed request at the Planning Department. Our office hours are Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. You are hereby invited to voice your opinion by attending the public hearing or by sending comments to the Planning Commission, by mail at 400 Boardman Avenue, Traverse City, Michigan 49684, or email at planningcommission@traversecitymi.gov stating your reasons for approval or disapproval. Sincerely, Heather Shaw, Secretary Traverse City Planning Commission The City of Traverse City does not discriminate on the basis of disability in the admission or access to, or treatment or employment in, its programs or activities. Penny Hill, Assistant City Manager, 400 Boardman Avenue, Traverse City, Michigan, 49684, 922-4440, T.D.D. 922-4412, has been designated to coordinate compliance with the non-discrimination requirements contained in section 235.107 of the Department of Justice regulations. Information concerning the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the rights provided thereunder, are available from the ADA Coordinator. If you are planning to attend and you have a disability requiring any special assistance at the meeting, and/or if you have any concerns, please immediately notify the ADA Coordinator. August 22, 2021-1T572636.