Kingsley, MI

LEGAL NOTICE Mayfield Township...

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 6 days ago

LEGAL NOTICE Mayfield Township 2991 W. Center Rd Kingsley, MI 49649 PLANNING COMMISSION Public Notice Please take notice that Mayfield Township has received an application for a Special Land Use Permit as more fully described below. The Planning Commission of Mayfield Township will conduct a public hearing upon the application on September 7th, 2021 commencing at 7:00 p.m. at the Mayfield Township Hall at 2991 W. Center Rd. Any property owner or occupant of any structure within 300 feet of property being considered for the Special Use Permit may request that the Township Board hold another public hearing before a final decision is made on the application. Such a request must be received by phone message to 263-4599, by September 14th, 2021. Please take further notice that the item to be considered at said public hearing includes, in brief, a request by the Lynch Farm LLC to operate a recreational camp on their property. Parcel # 28-09-028-004-00. The subject property is located at 10724 Hannah Rd, Kingsley, MI 49649. The following parcel numbers are within 300 feet of subject property and will be given separate notice for this hearing: 28-09-028-006-0028-09-028-007-15 28-09-028-002-0028-09-028-007-20 28-09-028-003-0028-09-028-007-10 28-09-028-001-0028-09-028-008-10 28-09-028-007-25 Public comment will be heard at this meeting. Written comments will be received from any interested persons concerning the foregoing application by the Mayfield Township Clerk, Stephanie Wolf, 2991 W. Center Rd., Kingsley, MI 49649 up to the date of the public hearing and may be further received by the Planning Commission at said hearing. The complete application can be reviewed by calling the Mayfield Township Zoning Administrator, Tim Lueck, at 263-4599, to arrange an appointment. Mayfield Township will provide necessary reasonable aids and services to individuals with disabilities at the hearing upon four days notice to the Mayfield Township Clerk. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the Mayfield Township Clerk at 231-631-7783. MAYFIELD TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION By: Tim Lueck, Zoning Administrator August 22, 2021-1T572603.

